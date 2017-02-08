Car slides into INDOT plow truck

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Slicks road conditions are the cause of a crash involving a car and an Indiana Department of Transportation plow truck.

According to Indiana State Police, a car was following the plow on State Road 26 West in Tippecanoe County. The truck slowed down to turn right into a driveway. The car attempted to brake, but slid into the truck.

No one was injured.

Westbound traffic was slowed until the scene was cleared.

State police remind drivers to use caution on roadways as snowfall is making conditions slippery.

News 18 plans to watch slippery roads and dangerous conditions. Our own Meteorologist Cameron Hardin will be out in Tippecanoe County giving us a live look at weather conditions coming up on News 18 at Five and Six.

