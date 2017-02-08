Chinese tire importer buys former GM plant in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A company that imports tires from China has purchased a former General Motors plant in Indiana as a site to service its business customers.

Anderson economic development director Greg Winkler says Houston-based Sutong China Tire Resources is in the process of upgrading the 330,000-square foot building.

Resource Commercial Real Estate says the company plans to have 20-40 workers at the site, where it will service the utility and RV trailer industry, large retail chain stores and independent tire retailers and wholesalers. The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin reports no financial details were released.

S&S Steel bought the former GM plant in 2010 for an expansion, but the company filed for bankruptcy protection in 2015 and put the site up for sale.

