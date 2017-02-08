College Goal Sunday offers free help filling out financial forms for college

LAFAYETTE, Ind.Free Application for Federal Student Aid forms are due March 10 for Indiana residents to be eligible for financial aid. On Sunday, Feb. 12, a College Goal Sunday event will be held at 40 sites across Indiana where people can get help filling out the forms.

“It’s to help families who haven’t filed their 2017-18 Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA forms,” explained David Reseigh, the assistant director of outreach services in Purdue University’s division of financial aid.

“Anyone who intends to start college in the fall of 2017 can come out,” said Resiegh. “[That includes] adult learners, college students, really anybody.”

According to Reseigh, FAFSA forms are the main financial application that all colleges ask students to fill out.

“The FAFSA collects tax and income information,” explained Reseigh. “It’s actually looking two years back now. People should bring their 2015 tax returns and W-2s [as well as the 2016 forms.]”

The Lafayette site for College Goal Sunday will be at Ivy Tech’s Ivy Hall.

“We’ll have staff from both Ivy Tech and Purdue available to help families and students file the FAFSA in the computer lab.”

College Goal Sunday begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

