CWA holds picket in downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Union workers are hosting an informational protest Wednesday outside the Frontier building in downtown Lafayette.

At midnight Wednesday, CWA’s contract with Frontier expired. Local workers are hoping to speed up the process for a new deal by holding a picket outside the building.

We spoke with Tom Lawson, CWA’s area representative, live downtown on News 18 at Noon to discuss the workers’ demands.

“Our demands aren’t high. Of course, we’re asking for a pay increase … but we’d be pretty content with keeping the contract we have and the benefits we have,” Lawson said.

He said their group came out to support CWA’s bargaining committee.

“Negotiations are continuing and we just want them to know that we’re behind them and they have our support,” Lawson said.

Lawson said he represents nearly 50 people in the areas of Lafayette, Logansport, Delphi and Greencastle.

“Our biggest issue right now is they’re after some retrogressive proposals on our short-term disability and our retirement funds,” he said.

We will hear more from Lawson and have more on this story on News 18 at Five and Six and coming up later on WLFI.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...