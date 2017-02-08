Ex-treasurer charged in theft from local Democratic Party

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a former treasurer of the 3rd Congressional District Democratic Party in Indiana has been charged with stealing more than $7,000 from the party.

The Journal Gazette reports the Kosciusko County prosecutor last week filed a theft charge against Tyler Robert Cooley.

The newspaper earlier reported that Democratic Party leadership had accused Cooley of stealing money after an internal audit showed that funds were missing from a state election campaign account. He’s confirmed that money was missing and said he was making repayments.

Last week, Cooley told the newspaper he didn’t think the case would bring charges.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the Kosciusko County court system, Cooley told an investigator he took the money between September 2015 and July 2016 for his personal use.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...