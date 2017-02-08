Franciscan Health moves forward with multiple projects

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Renovation and construction projects are moving forward at several local Franciscan Health campuses.

At the Franciscan Health Central campus in Lafayette, construction on the School of Nursing and Education should be complete by August. Work includes the opening of a state-of-the-art simulation lab, where staff can train on high-tech mannequins.

At the Franciscan Health East campus, the new in-patient building will have room for 53 additional beds. It’s on schedule to open in April 2018.

Franciscan Health President and CEO Terry Wilson said the addition will allow for more outpatient services and the ability to treat more patients.

“It’ll help up just through simple expansion,” Wilson said. “It’ll help us reduce the number of times we have to turn patients away, and we’re excited about that.”

Wilson hopes to share plans for the future site in West Lafayette later this year.

Coming in July, work is expected to wrap up on the new emergency room at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville.

Kiyerra Lake will have much more on Franciscan Health’s construction projects coming up on News 18 at Five and Six.

