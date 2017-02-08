Franciscan Health renovations are moving forward

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Renovation and construction projects are moving forward at several local Franciscan Health campuses.

Franciscan Health President and CEO Terry Wilson wants to offer the best care to patients at each campus, by making multimillion dollar renovations at its Lafayette East and Lafayette Central campuses.

“We’re excited about investing in the care we provide,” Wilson said. “We’re excited about investing in the community.”

Renovations, totaling $15 million, should be complete at Franciscan Health Lafayette Central in August. The focus is to advance technology, education and training at its School of Nursing — which includes the opening of a state-of-the-art simulation lab, where staff can train on high-tech mannequins.

“That’ll be open not just to our folks, but to others in our health system and others in the community,” said Wilson.

Some questions still remain concerning future plans for the Lafayette Central campus.

“What do we do with some of the old buildings? What do we do with some of the vacant space? How can we best put it to use?” Wilson asked.

Over at Franciscan Health Lafayette East, the new $60 million inpatient building will have room for more than 50 additional beds. Wilson said the addition will allow for more outpatient services and the ability to treat more patients.

“It’ll help us just through simple expansion,” said Wilson. “It’ll help us reduce the number of times we have to turn patients away, and we’re excited about that.”

Lafayette East’s new building is on schedule to open in April 2018.

“So far, so good. It’s on schedule and on budget, and we’re excited for next year,” he said.

Wilson hopes to share plans for the future site in West Lafayette later this year. Coming in July, work is also expected to wrap up on the new emergency room at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville.

