Juvenile victim uninjured in attempted armed robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A juvenile was a victim of an attempted armed robbery near Jefferson High School in Lafayette Wednesday morning.

Lt. Brian Gossard said a juvenile was walking south on 18th Street, near Jeff High School, when two male juveniles approached the victim between 7:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday. He said one man displayed what appeared to be a firearm and the other man had a knife.

Gossard said after the men checked the victim’s pockets, they fled north from the scene.

Lafayette police said nothing was taken and no injuries were reported.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...