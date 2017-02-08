Kokomo attorney Mark Hurt to run for Sen. Joe Donnelly’s seat

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Kokomo attorney Mark Hurt has filed to run for Sen. Joe Donnelly’s seat.

Hurt is the first Republican candidate to become an official challenger for Indiana’s U.S. Senate race in 2018.

Hurt served as an aide to Dan Coats when he was Senator.

News 18 met with Hurt Wednesday at Java Roaster in downtown Lafayette. He plans to make health care reform a main platform during his campaign.

He said he agrees with most of what President Donald Trump has put into action so far during his presidency. He also added he would push for border security.

“I’d like to see us tap into Israel’s censor technology on tunnels on monitoring the rivers. They do a great job when they’re rooting out terrorists. They’re on all sides of the border,” said Hurt. “So, I would like to bring that in. That affects us in Indiana on the illegal drugs that are getting in.”

Hurt will officially announce his candidacy Thursday at 9 a.m.

