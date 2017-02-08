No. 16 Purdue aims to keep winning ways rolling

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The No. 16-ranked Purdue men’s basketball team looks to keep its winning ways going Thursday, facing Indiana at 7 p.m., ET, in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The two teams will also meet in Mackey Arena on Feb. 28.

The Boilermakers have won two straight games over ranked teams and currently sit in second place in the Big Ten standings with a 19-5 overall record and an 8-3 mark in the Big Ten. A win Thursday would give Purdue 20 wins in its first 25 games for the 11th time since the 1979-80 season and for the fifth time under head coach Matt Painter.

The Boilermakers are the only Big Ten team to own a winning record against Indiana, holding a 115-89 series advantage. The 115 wins are the second most against an opponent, only behind Northwestern (126).

Purdue is in the midst of a Big Ten race, thanks to a strong offense that ranks first in the Big Ten in assists per game, 3-point percentage, scoring margin, 3-pointers per game and scoring offense. The Boilermakers rank in the nation’s top 27 in 10 statistical categories.

Leading the charge is National Player of the Year and All-America candidate Caleb Swanigan, averaging 19.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from 3-point range and almost 80.0 percent from the free throw line. Isaac Haas (13.1), Vincent Edwards (11.3), Carsen Edwards (10.9) and Dakota Mathias (10.3) give the Boilermakers a balanced offensive attack.

Following Thursday’s game, Purdue will be off this weekend and its next game will be Valentine’s Day against Rutgers, tipping off at 7 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...