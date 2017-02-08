Olympic diver David Boudia headlines Lafayette Area Sports Med Symposium

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local high school coaches, athletic trainers and administrators gathered in West Lafayette Wednesday for the 27th annual Lafayette Area Sports Medicine Symposium.

The purpose of the event was to educate those who work with middle and high school athletes.

Among the guest speakers was Olympic diver David Boudia. A former sponsor of the event, Dr. Robert Hagen, credits Boudia with this year’s record attendance.

“It’s really great. We’ve had some guest speakers through the years and the biggest previous attendance was when Stephanie White was the guest speaker. We had probably 115 or so then,” said Dr. Hagen with Lafayette Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic. “This time we had about 135 people. It kind of gives you a sense that it’s growing and people are interested in the subject.”

This year’s event was sponsored by Franciscan Health Sports Medicine.

