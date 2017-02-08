Snow coming for evening commute; Winter Weather Advisory issued

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Central Indiana, affecting most of the News 18 viewing area.

The advisory will go into effect for all counties by 11 a.m. EST and last until 8 p.m. EST. The News 18 counties under advisory include:

Benton

Boone

Clinton

Carroll

Cass

Fountain

Howard

Miami

Montgomery

Tippecanoe

Warren

White

According to Weather Team 18, models are forecasting from 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation with higher totals occurring in Tippecanoe and its surrounding counties.

News 18 Meteorologist Amber Hardwick said snow will begin to become more widespread by Wednesday’s lunch hour and last through the evening commute. She said during this time frame, moderate to heavy snow bands may form and drop the visibility.

NWS said roads may become slippery, and Interstate 65 could also be impacted. Use caution on bridges and overpasses, which cool faster than surrounding surfaces.

News 18 will watch road and weather conditions and keep you updated on WLFI.com.

