Tippecanoe School Corporation receives $50,000 counseling grant

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – The Tippecanoe School Corporation is getting a $50,000 planning grant to help counselors better serve students.

The Lilly Endowment Comprehensive Counseling Initiative grant aims to find out how counselors prepare kids for college, while serving their daily emotional health.

Superintendent Scott Hanback said the grant will help counselors identify the best practices available and use them at TSC.

Hanback said because the corporation was eligible for the planning grant, it can later apply for an implementation grant in May.

“TSC stands to be able to apply for a $1.3 million. It’s a dollar amount that’s based on the number of students you have in your school district and because we’re such a large school district.”

As News 18 reported earlier this week, Lafayette schools also received the $50,000 grant.

