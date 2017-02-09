Animal shelters competing to raise donations in PU vs. IU challenge

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue fans at a Lafayette animal shelter are looking to beat Indiana University off the basketball court.

For a second year, Loving Heart Animal Shelter is being challenged by the Monroe County Humane Association of Bloomington. Whichever shelter raises more money between now and Feb. 28 – which is the second game of the rivalry double-header between the two men’s basketball teams – will win the challenge.

The losing shelter’s employees are then forced to wear the opposing school’s apparel for a full day.

Sandy Fogarasi wants to win because wearing Crimson and Cream is a scary thought for her.

“I don’t own any [IU colors] so I would have to borrow because I’m not going to go out and buy any. I don’t want to lose and have to do that,” Fogarasi said. “But the money is the most important thing that both shelters do well, and it goes to the dogs and the cats here.”

Funds raised during the challenge help pay for medical costs for animals at the shelter.

You can donate by visiting the shelter at 215 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. West or online at the Loving Heart Animal Shelter’s website.

