Bill could increase penalties for pharmacy robberies

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – A bill working its way through the Statehouse could increase the penalties for pharmacy robberies.

The House Committee on Courts and Criminal Code passed the bill. State Representatives Sharon Negele and Sally Siegrist are behind it.

Negele said Indiana leads the nation in the number of pharmacy robberies. She said there were 175 incidents in 2015 alone.

Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Pat Harrington says the penalties would mean a longer sentencing — depending on how the robberies are committed.

“Usually when you go in, you have a number of customers, you have a risk of it becoming a hostage situation. We want to ramp up the punishment and increase the risk to the defendant, so when they’re caught, they know they’re going to the DOC,” said Harrington.

This bill now goes to the full House for consideration.

Harrington said a bill in the Senate has additional language that would increase the penalty if you are over 18 and get someone under 18 to committ the robbery.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...