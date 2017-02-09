Carroll Co. crash may have been a drug deal gone wrong

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said a crash that injured a woman and infant may have been the result of a drug deal gone wrong.

The woman in question was not the baby’s mother, but a babysitter, and investigators said other details in the case are “confusing” and “unusual.”

Detectives learned the incident started before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, when the 19-year-old babysitter and a 20-year-old man allegedly went with a baby to a home near County Road 100 North, east of Flora, to buy narcotics.

Investigators believe something went wrong, that the deal “went sour.” They said the two drove off, then stopped a little way down the road to switch drivers. While the woman was outside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said the person from the house came driving down the road and hit their vehicle.

The man and child were taken to Lafayette hospitals and the woman was transported to a Indianapolis hospital with pelvic injuries. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The infant has since been released to its biological mother.

The injured parties told deputies they believe the other driver meant to hit them. However, the driver said the crash was due to icy road conditions.

Police are not releasing any names until the investigation is resolved.

