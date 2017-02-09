Carroll Co. Sheriff: Woman and infant injured on county road

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 19-year-old woman and an infant were injured on County Road 100 North.

Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said deputies are still investigating what happened, but the two may have been hit by a car. It appears they were out of their own vehicle at the time.

Both the woman and the baby were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not available late Wednesday night.

News 18 plans to continue following this story and will pass on more information as soon as it becomes available.

