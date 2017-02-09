Details of fatal stolen SUV crash revealed in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — St. Joseph County officials have identified two teenagers who died after the stolen SUV they were riding in crashed into a tree while police chased it.

Sixteen-year-old Samuel Phillips died at the hospital and his brother, 15-year-old Jermaine Fleming, died on the scene Tuesday morning. Two other teens, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, were in stable condition in a hospital Wednesday.

The chase began around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday. South Bend police officer Nathan Gates attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn’t stop.

Phillips drove the vehicle without a license. The SUV reached a maximum speed of 75 mph before crashing into a tree.

Officials say Gates and other officers acted properly throughout the chase.

County Prosecutor Ken Cotter says neither of the surviving teens is likely to face criminal charges for their roles in the incident.