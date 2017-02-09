Downtown Flora business on fire; additional manpower requested

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A business in Flora is engulfed in fire and roads have closed in the area.

Sheriff Tobe Leazenby confirmed to News 18 a business located at 714 E. Columbia St. in Flora is engulfed in flames. The emergency call came in just before 10 a.m.

Multiple emergency crews have been called in to assist – including Burlington, Camden, Delphi and Flora.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office asks people to avoid the area of State Road 18 between Meadow Lane and County Road 100 East.

News 18 has a crew en route to the blaze and we will have more once information is gathered.

