Fugitive Search: Teodoro Macias

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police need the community’s help finding an 80-year-old man wanted on a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

Teodoro Macias, who News 18 reported on Monday as wanted by Lafayette police, is the subject of this week’s Fugitive Search.

Police describe him as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

A warrant was issued for Macias out of Tippecanoe County Superior Court V for failure to appear for not registering as a sex offender/violent sex offender.

Anyone with information about Macias’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

