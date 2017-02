LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A Logansport man has been convicted by a jury of intimidation and disorderly conduct.

Prosecutors say 35- year old Robert Fleming made threats against Cass County deputies and their families.

Last June, police responded to a disturbance on County Road 50 South after someone reported an individual shouting for help.

When they arrived, deputies say Fleming wouldn’t calm down or stop making threats.

His sentencing is set for February 27th.

