Lafayette sees increase of flu cases, flu-like illnesses

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local school corporation sees a spike in students staying home sick, but it’s not the only place experiencing an influx of illness.

“Something is going around in our community,” Lafayette School Corporation Superintendent Les Huddle said.

Coughing, sneezing and fevers are causing an increase in absences in the school corporation.

“We’re not experiencing an epidemic level of outbreak at this point, but we will continue monitoring it,” added Huddle.

Those flu-like symptoms have led to as many as 10 percent of kids staying home sick. That’s up from an average of six percent, but it’s not just students feeling the wrath.

“Both teachers and support staff are showing about the same type of attendance pattern, with an increase in the number of employees being gone,” explained Huddle.

While LSC deals with flu-like symptoms, IU Health Arnett Hospital is treating an increase of people with the actual influenza virus.

“Bad body aches, cough, sore throat, headache, runny nose [and] fever,” IU Health Chief of Emergency Medicine Dr. Marc Estes said.

He said only a select few actually need to see a doctor.

“HIV, cancer patients on chemo and the older population who have pulmonary disease, like COPD or emphysema,” said Estes. “Those are the people who can actually get sick enough from it to require hospitalization.”

In the meantime, Lafayette schools have ramped up cleaning and sanitation while trying to educate students and parents on the importance of staying home if a child is sick.

“Spread that common sense around as opposed to spreading the germs,” Huddle said.

Estes said if you do come down with an upper respiratory virus and aren’t at-risk, it’s best to treat it with over-the-counter medicine. But be prepared to have to stay home for about five days.

“You’re going to feel horrible with influenza,” explained Estes. “You just are, but as long as you don’t have an underlying respiratory illness, just simply treat is symptomatically and just stay at home.”

Schools are asking parents to do the same thing in order to prevent the virus from spreading.

“Stay home, get well and certainly we’ll welcome you back,” said Huddle.

West Lafayette Community Schools and the Tippecanoe School Corporation are not reporting an unusually high number of absences due to illness, but Estes said parents should stay proactive if their children are showing symptoms.

