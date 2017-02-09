Purdue students prepare for game against rival IU

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The big game is Thursday night for the Purdue men’s basketball team as they take on the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington. But it’s not just the players that are gearing up for the game tonight, so are the students.

Confidence is high right now on campus. When your school is taking on their rival, it is going to be fun, nerve-racking and intense – and Purdue students expect nothing less against IU tonight.

“I think it is going to be a close one. We will go into the second half, I think, we are going to extend the lead and really embarrass them in their hometown,” Purdue student Ryan Heims said.

Trash talk is nothing new in this rivalry, and that’s exactly how both fan bases like it.

“I found out we had a rival and that made me really excited,” Purdue student Brian Rogers said. “And then I found out IU was our rival and I was kind of bummed out. I was like, really? Them? We couldn’t have someone who was cooler than IU.”

IU and Purdue started the season ranked in the Top 25, but both teams have moved in a different direction over the past few months.

“It’s better to have a team that starts off a little rough and hits a few rough patches and gets better, than a team like IU that has gone down the drain,” Heims said.

Since 2010, Purdue owns a 7-5 advantage against the Hoosiers and students think Purdue is going to widen that gap.

“It’s going to be close, Purdue student Davis Jeffries said. “It’s at IU; it’s always hard to beat them at Assembly Hall. It’s probably going to be within 10 points.”

But win or lose, Purdue fans always have one thing over IU.

“I think IU is a lot like Heidi Klum – undeniably beautiful, heyday is kind of over, and never been to the moon,” Heims said.

