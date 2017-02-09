Saint Joseph’s College president will call it quits in May

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WLFI) — Saint Joseph’s College students took a vote of no confidence hoping five administrators resign, including the school’s president. This comes after the college announced it’s closing in May due to financial problems.

Saint Joseph’s alumni are now demanding an internal investigation. News 18 spoke Thursday with Saint Joe’s President Robert Pastoor, who said he too will be done for good in May.

Pastoor, who’s been in his position since March 2015, said the financial problems started at Saint Joe’s decades ago.

“When I accepted this position, this was not what I envisioned by me – that I would be going through this,” he said. “My vision for Saint Joe’s was to develop an opportunity to strengthen the college and move it forward. Unfortunately, that time has run out.”

Pastoor said because of low enrollment, the debt became more dire.

The college will take a one to two year hiatus, hoping to resurrect itself after that. Pastoor said the school will then need to hire a new president.

Students said the administration failed to directly communicate the financial state of the college to them.

Alumni are also upset with the school and are demanding an internal investigation, as well as resignations from board members and the president.

News 18 spoke with Melissa Marshall, an alumnus who graduated in 2006. Her and a group of alumni have been reaching out to the school, begging for answers.

Marshall said the college never answered even a single message from most alumni. She said the administration hasn’t answered any questions from faculty or staff about the college’s future. Now, she said alumni are taking back their institution with a petition.

“In the last two days, we now have a website that is up and running,” Marshall said. “And we’re trying to pull all of resources together, and I know a petition has been started for the attorney general – that’s over 4,000 signatures in just a little less than 18 hours.”

Students took a vote of no confidence and called for resignations of five people: Chairman of the Board Benedict Sponseller, Vice Chairman of the Board Stephen Ruff, College President Robert Pastoor, Vice President Institutional Advancement Greg Roberts and Vice President of Business Affairs Spencer Conroy.

Coming up later on WLFI.com and on News 18 at Six and 11, we will hear more from President Pastoor on how the college got into this situation and how they are helping faculty find other jobs.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...