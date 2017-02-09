Saint Joseph’s College students, alumni take a stand against the administration

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WLFI) — The president of Saint Joseph’s College is calling it quits in May when the school will suspend operations following financial problems. The school will stay open until spring, but students and faculty will have to find a new school after that. News 18 reports how students – both past and present – are taking a stand against the administration.

Students have taken a vote of no confidence and they’re hoping five people, including the school’s president, resign.

The list includes Chairman of the Board Benedict Sponseller, Vice Chairman of the Board Stephen Ruff, President Robert Pastoor, Vice President Institutional Advancement Greg Roberts and Vice President of Business Affairs Spencer Conroy.

Alumni are also upset. They’ve gotten more than 4,000 signatures on a petition that demands an internal investigation. It also demands the board and president resign.

“When we received the news last week that the school was closing, we were shocked as alumni,” said Melissa Marshall. “Completely shocked,”

Marshall graduated from Saint Joseph’s College in 2006. Just like the school’s slogan, she’s a Puma involved for life.

“I came to Saint Joe’s and was recruited by soccer and I played soccer the entire time I was there,” said Marshall. “The teammates I have there, I still talk to. We all stood up in each other’s wedding.”

So when Marshall and other alumni heard the school was suspending operations after extreme financial debt, they knew they had to do something. But getting answers, or even a response, from the school was close to impossible.

“The mailboxes became full, you couldn’t leave a message anymore,” said Marshall. “No one was getting called back.”

But President Pastoor said the financial problems didn’t happen overnight. In fact, they started even before Marshall enrolled.

“This has been years in the making,” said Pastoor. “I would probably say over the last couple of decades.”

So when Pastoor took the position in March of 2015, he was hoping to turn things around. He said because of low enrollment and structural up-keep, the debt became more dire.

“Even if we brought in another 40 or 50 students, it would not be enough to address the final issues,” said Pastoor.

However, over the last year, applications were up 11 percent and the number of students accepted into the school was up 19 percent. But Pastoor said it wasn’t enough.

The school will take a 1-2 year hiatus, hoping to resurrect itself after that. That will be an effort led by the board of trustees. Pastoor said the school will then need to hire a new president.

“When I accepted this position, this was not what I envisioned by me, that I would be going through this,” said Pastoor. “My vision for Saint Joe’s was to develop an opportunity to strengthen the college and move it forward. Unfortunately, that time has run out.”

The school received donated land that was put into a trust fund from Juanita Waugh, who was a Saint Joe’s Fellow, when she passed away years ago.

Pastoor said the school will continue to get that money and they hope to use it to reinvent Saint Joe’s.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...