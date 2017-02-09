Southeastern IN man shot dead by police after pointing gun

BROOKVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police officers have fatally shot a southeastern Indiana man who pointed a gun at them.

Indiana State Police say 29-year-old Donald D. Parker Jr. died at a hospital after being shot shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday at his home outside Brookville, about 35 miles northwest of Cincinnati, Ohio.

State police say a woman went to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department early Wednesday to report a family member was acting erratically and causing a disturbance. Brookville and Franklin County officers went to the home and found Parker on the porch with a gun. Police say the officers ordered him to drop the gun, but instead he pointed the weapon toward them, prompting two Brookville officers to fire at him.

The officers’ names haven’t been released. Both were placed on administrative leave.