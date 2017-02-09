Swanigan voted to CoSIDA Academic All-District first team

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — National Player of the Year and All-America candidate Caleb Swanigan has added an academic honor to his growing list of accolades, being voted a CoSIDA Academic All-District first-team honoree.

One-of-five players voted to the all-district first team from the region, Swanigan boasts a 3.30 GPA in general education / education studies. He is joined by Valparaiso’s Alec Peters, IUPUI’s Matt O’Leary, Michigan’s Moritz Wagner and Oakland’s Sherron Dorsey-Walker.

Swanigan, and the other 39 all-district honorees, are now eligible for academic All-America honors later this month to be voted on by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) members.

Swanigan has spent hours in local classrooms around the area as a student-teaching volunteer and aspires to be a teacher to be able to “make a difference in thousands of kids’ lives”.

On the court, Swanigan is a five-time recipient of Big Ten Player of the Week honors and a candidate for every major natioal award this season.

For the season, Swanigan is averaging 19.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from 3-point range and 79.6 percent from the free throw line. He leads the nation in double-doubles (20) and is second in rebounding (12.8). His 19.1 points per game (in all games) ranks second in the Big Ten.

In league games only, he is averaging 20.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per game, leading the Big Ten in both categories, while also ranking sixth in the conference in 3-point percentage (.485) and eighth in free throw percentage (.844).

Swanigan has set a school record with 20 double-doubles which is tied for the third most for a Big Ten player in the last 20 years and is just six shy of the all-time Big Ten record set by Ohio State’s Jerry Lucas (1960, 1961, 1962). Swanigan has an outside shot at the NCAA-record 31 set by Navy’s David Robinson during the 1985-86 season.

Swanigan is on pace to become just the second player nationally since the 1992-93 season to score 600 points, grab 400 rebounds and dish out 100 assists, joining just Towson’s Jerrelle Benimon on the list and never done by a major-college player.

Swanigan is also on pace to average a career double-double, something not done at Purdue since Dave Schellhase from 1964-66, 51 years ago. It has been accomplished by just three players in school history (Schellhase, Terry Dischinger, Don Beck).

He is one of just two players nationally to shoot 54.0 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from 3-point range and 79.0 percent from the free throw line while averaging at least 10.0 points per game, joined by Eastern Washington’s Jacob Wiley. Swanigan has 54 3-point attempts, Wiley has three

In the win over Maryland, he surpassed 300 rebounds for the season, becoming just the sixth player in school history with 300 rebounds in a season (Joe Barry Carroll, Robinson, Terry Dischinger, Frank Kendrick, Brad Miller), now ranking sixth on Purdue’s single-season rebounds list (306). Over the last 25 seasons, the most rebounds by a Big Ten player is 416 rebounds by Iowa’s Reggie Evans during the 2000-01 campaign.

