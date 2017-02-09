Vote coach Painter in the Infiniti Coaches’ Charity Challenge

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue men’s basketball head coach Matt Painter is asking for your vote to help fight a deadly disease.

Painter is currently in first place in the Infiniti Coaches’ Charity Challenge.

Forty-eight NCAA basketball coaches are competing to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.

For the last seven years, Painter has raised money for the Smith Family BReaK Thru Fund, which supports research at Purdue to develop drugs to fight Niemann-Pick Type C disease.

Associate Athletics Director Tom Schott says Boiler fans always step up and vote in the Infiniti Challenge.

“Anytime there’s a competition, especially one that is near and dear to Matt’s heart and all of us who know the Smith family, this is easy to get up and vote every day to try to win money for this organization,” Schott said.

The Smith family lives in Tippecanoe County and has lost three children to Niemann-Pick disease.

Painter won the competition in 2015.

To vote for coach Painter, head to the Coaches’ Challenge website.

