Audit: Anderson police department misplaces $16.2K in 2015

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A state audit shows that three Anderson police officers reported in 2015 that more than $7,200 was missing from funds used for confidential drug buys.

The report by the Indiana State Board of Accounts says the money was taken from three Drug Task Force officers.

The Herald Bulletin reports the Board of Accounts noted that another officer failed to properly account for $9,000 in money that was also used for confidential purchases.

No officers have been charged in connection to the missing funds.

The audit says the department didn’t have sufficient internal policies to ensure funds were secure from loss. The Anderson Police Department has implemented new rules addressing the deficiencies in recent months.

Former Mayor Kevin Smith says that when the problem was discovered, it wasn’t “dismissed or swept under the rug.”

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...