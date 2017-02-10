Court documents available online in steps starting March 1

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A wide range of Indiana trial court documents will soon be available online for free through the state’s Odyssey case management under an order this week by the Indiana Supreme Court.

The court says the increased access is part of a larger initiative to make court documents more easily available to the public. Nearly 70 percent of the state’s newly filed cases are in Odyssey, which is used by 258 courts in 60 counties.

Financial information, such as payments made by defendants/litigants to clerk’s offices will be available March 1. Certain civil orders and expungement pleadings also will be available March 1. Final orders in criminal cases will be available Aug. 1.

The Odyssey system is available at https://public.courts.in.gov/mycase#/vw/Search.