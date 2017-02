WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — February is Black History Month and the Black Cultural Center at Purdue University is hosting several events to celebrate.

The events include art exhibits, movies and performances.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, there will be a film series at the center Friday at 6:30 p.m.

There will be performances on Saturday for “One Love: Caribbean and Beyond.”

There are events going on all month. For a complete list, click here.

