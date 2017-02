WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The former City Hall building in West Lafayette is standing no more.

The remainder of the building on Navajo Drive came crashing down Friday just after noon.

The building was sitting empty for years.

It was built in 1970 and housed the Mayor’s Office. At one point, it was also the West Lafayette Police Department.

Mayor John Dennis said the building had problems, including air quality and mold.

The property will now be turned into green space.

