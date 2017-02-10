Indiana town council moves to lift gun ban at meetings

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A town council in Indiana is trying to make it clear that weapons are allowed at its regular meetings.

The News and Tribune reports the Clarksville Town Council voted this week to lift a ban that had been in effect for such meetings.

Councilman A.D. Stonecipher, who sponsored the ordinance, says the change “affords our citizens the ability to extend their personal protection by lawfully carrying a firearm from the council chamber to their parked vehicles in the town hall’s parking lot.”

The vote wasn’t unanimous, however, so the council must approve the change at another meeting.

In 2015, a Clarksville judge issued a court order banning weapons at the court and town hall. Last year, the judge gave the council the option to void part of the ban.

