LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are investigating the robbery of an elderly woman at an ATM.

According to Sgt. Scott Galloway, police were called to 2200 Elmwood Ave. just before noon Thursday.

Galloway said the 84-year-old victim was taking money out of an ATM, when a man grabbed her by the arm and demanded money. She refused to hand over the cash, but he grabbed the money anyway and took off.

No one was injured in the incident.

