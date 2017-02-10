Momma Fiona the Cat – Pet of the Week for Feb. 10

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Meet the Almost Home Humane Society’s Pet of the Week for Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

Momma Fiona is a 4-year-old domestic shorthair mix who enjoys meeting new people, cuddling and sitting on shoulders.

Almost Home representatives said Momma Fiona would do best in an active home where she can run and play all day. She is good with other cats and would love to become part of your family.

Watch Momma Fiona interact with our News 18 crew and see if you would like to give her a home.

She and many other future friends are available for adoption at the Almost Home Humane Society — open Tuesday-Friday, noon to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m.

For more information on adopting a new pet, go to the Almost Home Humane Society’s website.

