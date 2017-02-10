Moody impressive in Boilermaker debut

TEMPE, Ariz. (Purdue Sports) — Kaitlynn Moody was impressive in her Purdue debut, but her opposing circle mate was even better as Cal Poly edged the Boilermakers 2-1 in the season opener Friday in the renowned Kajikawa Classic at Farrington Stadium.

Moody, the West Lafayette sophomore who transferred to Purdue from IUPUI, scattered three hits and two walks over six innings while striking out one. Cal Poly scored single runs in the first two innings and then turned things over to senior pitcher Sierra Hyland.

The winner of 58 career games entering this season and the first three-time all-region player in Cal Poly history, Hyland authored her fourth career no-hitter while walking three and striking out nine.

The Boilermakers scored their run in the fourth when Maya Hughes walked, advanced to second on a ground out and scored with two away thanks to some nifty base running as Moody reached on an error by Cal Poly first baseman Megan Nordin.

Hyland, who ranked eighth in the nation with a 1.19 ERA a year ago, recorded six ground-ball outs and three via popups. Cal Poly third baseman Stephanie Heyward made a nice play on a line drive off the bat of Hughes in the sixth to preserve the no-hitter

The only extra-base hit in the game was a one-out double by Cal Poly right fielder Crimson Kaiser that plated Makenna Young with what proved to be the deciding run.

The Boilermakers (0-1) continue Kajikawa Classic play at 6 p.m. ET today against host Arizona State (2-0), which defeated UTEP 8-0 and Virginia 4-1 in the tournament Thursday.

