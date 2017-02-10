More than 2 million tons of cargo handled at Indiana port

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — More than 2.2 million tons of cargo passed last year through the Port of Indiana-Jeffersonville.

Officials at the port along the Ohio River in southeastern Indiana say Friday that the amount marks the third straight year that cargo handled there exceeded two million tons.

Steel, grain and fertilizer are among the major cargoes that go through the port.

Port Director Scott Stewart says the 2016 results were fueled by the “continued strength of the automotive sector along with steady improvement in building construction.”

The Lewis & Clark Bridge opened in December and enhances the port’s connections to manufacturing in the region. The bridge links southern Indiana to Louisville, Kentucky.

Officials say port maritime operations generate nearly $2 billion per year in economic activity and support more than 13,100 total jobs.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...