One arrested after two people, baby injured in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a crash that injured two adults and a baby.

Bradley Leonard, 20, faces preliminary charges of leaving the scene of an accident, as well as three drug-related charges.

As we reported earlier this week, a 19-year-old woman, 20-year-old man and an infant were injured when their car was struck on county road 100 North. They told investigators the other driver, who police say was Leonard, hit them on purpose after their attempt to buy narcotics from him went wrong.

Deputies served a search warrant at Leonard’s home Thursday night. They say they found illegal contraband and paraphernalia.

Investigators also said the 19-year-old woman was the infant’s babysitter. The child has since been released to its mother.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating.

