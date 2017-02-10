Person hit, killed on I-65 in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 65 South that has closed the highway in both directions.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, both the north and southbound lanes are closed at the State Road 28/Frankfort Exit, or Exit 158.

Sgt. Kim Riley said the crash involved at least three vehicles. He said a pedestrian was struck and killed during the crash. The vehicle that hit the person was rear-ended, and then that vehicle was also struck in the back end.

A detour has been put into place: If drivers are heading south, drivers can both get off and back on at the 158 Exit. If drivers are heading north, they have to use the detour. Use Exit 158, go west on SR 28 to U.S. 52, then take U.S. 52 north to either SR 38 (Main Street) or SR 26 (South Street) and head east back to I-65 North.

News 18 has a crew on scene and we will have updates when more information is available.

