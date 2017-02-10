Police arrest 4 teens after damage, theft at Indiana church

CAYUGA, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say they’ve arrested four teenage boys following the December theft of about $1,200 in electronic equipment from a church.

Police say Friday the teens were at Cayuga Christian Church on Dec. 27 during an evening recreational sports session when the music equipment thefts took place. As the teens were at the Vermillion County church police say lockers also were ransacked and decorations removed from the walls.

Police say the church building ended up with damage that was described as minor. Investigators obtained examined surveillance footage as part of their work and the boys are due in court this month. Two are 16 years old and the others are 15 and 17.