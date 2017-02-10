Purdue women’s basketball faces road test at Penn State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue women’s basketball team heads back on the road this weekend, heading to Penn State for a 2 p.m. ET Saturday tilt against the Lady Lions at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Boilermakers won the first meeting of the season against Penn State, taking a 64-51 victory at Mackey Arena on Jan. 7, behind 17 points and seven rebounds from freshman Dominique Oden and an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double from junior Andreona Keys.

The Boilermakers have won three straight against the Lady Lions, marking their longest win streak against Penn State since earning 11 straight from 2005-to-2011. Last year’s win at the Bryce Jordan Center was one for the record books as they rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to earn an 88-78 double-overtime victory.

It marked the largest comeback since rallying from down 18 vs. Iowa on Feb. 16, 2014, and their largest on the road since a 14‐point rally at Michigan on Feb. 9, 2014. Bridget Perry had a career game, posting 27 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks, while Ashley Morrissette had 15 points, including a clutch, game-tying 3-pointer in the first overtime.

Nora Kiesler tied a 28-year old Boilermaker freshman record with seven blocked shots, including three in the extra periods. Last year’s win gave the Boilermakers seven of their last eight in University Park, and evened the all-time mark on Penn State’s home turf at 10-10.

Purdue is 13-5 against the Lady Lions since head coach Sharon Versyp took the reins. The Boilermakers look to make it four straight this weekend, and remain in the chase for a double-bye in the rapidly approaching Big Ten Tournament.

