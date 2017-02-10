Semi fire closed I-65 in Newton Co. for hours

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An early Friday morning semi fire in Newton County closed a portion of Interstate 65 North for more than seven hours.

Indiana State Police said Friday around 4 a.m., a semi, out of Illinois, hauling a trailer full of cereal and vegetable oil stopped on the northbound shoulder of I-65 in Newton County, about two miles north of the Demotte/Roselawn Exit.

Police said the driver – 63-year-old Ronald Snodgrass, of Hartford, Michigan – had a flat tire and his brakes had caught fire. He tried to extinguish the fire himself but was unsuccessful. Snodgrass also attempted to disconnect his semi from the trailer, but the fire was too intense.

State police said when crews arrived, the tractor and trailer were engulfed in flames. They said the fire kept reigniting itself due to the vegetable oil.

The interstate was closed in that area for more than seven hours.

