State police: Pedestrian killed on I-65 bailed out of moving vehicle

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — State police say the pedestrian struck and killed on I-65 crawled across traffic lanes after bailing out of a moving vehicle.

Investigators say around 2 p.m. Friday, a passenger in a northbound red minivan jumped near the State Road 28 exit. They say they don’t yet know why he did that.

The victim managed to crawl across all lanes of northbound traffic to the median without being hit. He then crossed under cable barriers and continued crawling in the southbound lanes.

Investigators say a Jeep Grand Cherokee swerved to avoid hitting the man. In the process, it was rear ended by a white minivan, which was also rear ended by a Chevy Cavalier. Police believe both the Jeep and the minivan struck the pedestrian during the crash. The victim was pinned under the minivan.

State police say none of the people in the three vehicles were hurt. They will not identify the victim until the family has been notified, but do plan to release more information as it becomes available.

The investigation and clean-up has shut down the interstate for nearly five hours in both directions. Northbound lanes reopened just before 7 p.m. and southbound lanes opened at 7:15.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...