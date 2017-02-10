Tippecanoe County Council questions sheriff spending

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – The Tippecanoe County Council is looking at the sheriff’s commissary spending closely as it prepares to approve the 2018 budget.

“I think there’s a clear line anyone would know between public relations and self promotion or campaigning,” Councilman Roland Winger said. “In the case of the challenge coins, where the name is, I think that needlessly either blurs or crosses that line.”

Sheriff Barry Richard spent $4,275 on challenge coins that display his name on the front and the words: “Integrity, Honor, Courage and Service” on the back.

“Challenge coins have been around since World War I, as I understand it. And they’re widely used by municipal and county law enforcement agencies, never have I seen a challenge coin that had the elected official’s name on them,” said Winger.

Sheriff Richard said, “I know for myself, if I’m presenting something or get something, I’d want to know the individual at that time later in life. You’re going to think now, who was that that gave that to me? And this is just clarification.”

Winger said, “I’ve never seen materials that contain an elected official’s name – that don’t always have a disclaimer on the bottom as to who paid for it,” said Winger.

But the Sheriff said he has.

“They have at the fairs and so forth, they have bags with Sheriff John Doe on it,” said Richard. “They have literature, safety messages with Sheriff John Doe on it that’s fine, they can put their name on it – that’s not against the law.”

The State Board of Accounts is authorized to make the call but says it hasn’t gotten around to Tippecanoe County’s audit yet.

“It’s certainly worth looking at,” said Director Lori Rogers with State Board of Accounts. “But I cannot comment until we have all of the facts on the case. It is not a routine purchase from the commissary fund.”

The coin isn’t the only item in question. The sheriff spent thousands of dollars putting this slogan on deputy cars and around the jail. It’s similar to the message he campaigned on.

“See, that was not my campaign slogan. It said making a difference, not making a difference 24/7.”

“So you’ve added the 24/7 since then?” asked News 18’s Kayla Sullivan.

“Yes,” replied the sheriff.

If these concerns feels like nitpicking, Winger explains why.

“If the sheriff’s office hadn’t lost a third of its employees in the last two years, if we didn’t have to approve major appropriations at the end of the fiscal year to cover other expenses, there may not be so much scrutiny on this,” said Winger. “But because those are the realities of what is happening now, it causes one to wonder maybe a little bit more deeply than they otherwise would as to the nature of these expenses.”

But the sheriff defends his expenses wholeheartedly, and notes he’s more than doubled the commissary account since taking office.

“We have not asked for any new money,” said Richard.

“But you are asking for new money essentially for the five-year plan?” asked Sullivan.

“Oh absolutely.” said Richard. “Because strategically for us and our department to grow and serve the community needs, we need additional manpower on the road and detectives and other services our sheriff’s department is giving – such as dispatchers corrections officers, administrative staff. We have got to start growing. If it’s not today when is it?”

Winger said the council will keep these expenses in mind for the 2018 budget.

“We’ll be asking more questions about: are we maximizing in an appropriate way the expenditures out of commissary first? Before we go to look at what we are going to fund out of the general fund,” said Winger.

The next county council meeting is on Tuesday. News 18 plans to be in attendance.

