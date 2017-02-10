Tippecanoe County deputy receives life-saving award

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Tippecanoe County deputy is awarded after saving a man’s life last summer.

Friday afternoon, Deputy Alex Feistel was presented a plaque, ribbon and a medal for performing CPR and using an AED to save Randy Wolf as he was experiencing a heart attack in September.

Wolf is much better now and came to thank Feistel in person Friday, as well as his family, county council members, commissioners and the prosecutor.

Wolf’s wife, Lisa, said Feistel will never know how much he means to her family.

“He really truly was the calm in the storm,” she said. “I was frantic, my daughter was frantic – yelling at the dispatcher, ‘Just get somebody here, save my daddy.'”

Feistel humbly accepted the award, saying he was just doing his job that day.

“I really feel this is something any officer would do. It didn’t feel like it was anything special I have to be honest,” Feistel said. “Now, it was special to have everyone here, but the incident itself felt like just another day at work.”

Feistel said he was in the right place at the right tim e. He said the dispatcher and other responders from that day deserve the award just as much as he does.

Feistel said there are so many calls that don’t end well, but he couldn’t be happier to see Wolf healthy today.

