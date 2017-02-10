WLFI – News Videographer

News Videographer 2/10/17
WLFI-TV is seeking a News Videographer who can shoot compelling
video and sound, edit on non-linear equipment, operate a microwave live
truck, write for broadcast and post video to web. Applicants must
demonstrate ability to handle DV cameras with hard drive, non-linear
editing software, laptop computer, mics, cables, microwave truck, fiber
link and any other equipment needed to perform the daily duties of news
gathering for multiple news platforms. You must be prepared to perform
multiple tasks and be able to work under deadline pressure. Good driving
record and valid driver’s license are mandatory. College degree in
broadcast news and internship at a commercial TV station required. We
are a CBS affiliate in a Big 10 University town with a variety of stories to shoot.
REVISED: 04/16/2014