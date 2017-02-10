WLFI – News Videographer

News Videographer 2/10/17

WLFI-TV is seeking a News Videographer who can shoot compelling

video and sound, edit on non-linear equipment, operate a microwave live

truck, write for broadcast and post video to web. Applicants must

demonstrate ability to handle DV cameras with hard drive, non-linear

editing software, laptop computer, mics, cables, microwave truck, fiber

link and any other equipment needed to perform the daily duties of news

gathering for multiple news platforms. You must be prepared to perform

multiple tasks and be able to work under deadline pressure. Good driving

record and valid driver’s license are mandatory. College degree in

broadcast news and internship at a commercial TV station required. We

are a CBS affiliate in a Big 10 University town with a variety of stories to shoot.

NOTE: This job description contains basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED *********

