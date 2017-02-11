Bats stagnant in 4-0 loss to Fresno State

TEMPE, Ariz. (Purdue Sports) — The early going of this Purdue softball season has been highlighted by stout defense and steady pitching.

But the offense has been stagnant, and the Boilermakers find themselves winless through three games following a 4-0 loss to Fresno State on Saturday in the renowned Kajikawa Classic at the Tempe Sports Complex.

Purdue managed merely three hits – all singles – against the Bulldogs and now are batting .151 (11 for 73) for the season.

On the shiny side, the Boilermakers have committed merely one error and boast a staff ERA of 2.95.

Fresno State scored single runs in the first, second, fourth and sixth innings to methodically beat the Boilermakers. Kamalani Dung registered her second shutout of the season, walking two and striking out seven.

The Boilermakers’ best scoring opportunity came in the sixth when they got a one-out hit by Kaylah Hampton and a two-out safety by Alexa Binckes. Kristen Hoppman recorded Purdue’s other single in the second.

Three pitchers worked for Purdue: starter Kaitlynn Moody (two innings, four hits, two runs) and relievers Brooke Perry (1.1 innings, one run, three walks) and Maddie Damon (3.2 innings, four hits, one run, two strikeouts).

Like Purdue, Fresno State (2-1) has a new head coach. It’s Linda Garza, who was an assistant at Purdue form 2006 to 2009. She and the Boilermakers’ Boo De Oliveira were on the same staff under Kim Maher in 2008 and 2009, when Purdue made its only two trips to the NCAA Tournament in program history.

Boilermakers Drop 16-9 Slugfest to Stanford

Hughes, Huffman lead 14-hit attack

TEMPE, Ariz. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue softball team said so-long to its slumbering bats.

But Stanford also swung some mighty sticks and defeated the Boilermakers 16-9 on Saturday in the renowned Kajikawa Classic at the Tempe Sports Complex.

Purdue (0-4) wrapped out a season-high 14 hits. Maya Hughes had her second three-hit game of the young season, equaling her career best, and Lexi Huffman also had a career-high three safeties. Kristen Hoppman and Emily Kenny had two hits apiece.

The Boilermakers jumped on Stanford starting pitcher Nikki Bauer with four runs in the first inning. Kenny drove in a pair with a two-out bases-loaded single.

Stanford (4-0) responded with four runs of its own in the second inning and added three in the fourth to take a 7-4 lead.

Three Cardinal errors, including two on a ball hit by Hughes, gave Purdue two runs in its half of the fourth, and the Boilermakers took an 8-6 lead in the fifth on RBI singles by Mallory Baker and Alexa Binckes.

But the lead was short-lived as Stanford sent 13 batters to the plate in the sixth inning and scored eight runs on nine hits. Maddie Damon was charged with loss after giving up three runs in 1.2 innings pitched.

A double by Hampton followed by a run-scoring single by Huffman gave the Boilermakers their final tally.

The Boilermakers had not scored in three previous games against Stanford (2006, 2007 and 2008), and the nine runs equaled the most they have scored against a Pac-10 opponent. Purdue lost to Oregon 10-9 on Feb. 18, 1995.

Last season, the Boilermakers scored nine of more runs just four times.

Stanford’s 16 runs are the second-most Purdue has allowed in a game in program history behind 17 by Northwestern on April 14, 2000, and the Cardinal’s 21 hits are an opponent record. Three teams had 17, most recently Rutgers in the second game of a doubleheader March 28, 2015.

The Boilermakers wrap up their visit to the Valley of the Sun on Sunday against Saint Mary’s (2-2). Game time is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...