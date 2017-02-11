Benton Co. family opens up following New Year’s house fire

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Six weeks after a fire destroyed their home, a Benton County family is taking each day step by step.

Many recognize the new year as a time for a fresh start, but for the Griffith family, the start of 2017 was anything but what they expected. Their home in the town of Ambia went up in flames.

“Like somebody just reached in and pulled my heart out,” Darrell Griffith said. “Pulled my heart clean through my throat.”

It didn’t take long for the community spring into action, donating and collecting clothing, furniture and food for the family of nine.

Griffith said the outpouring of graciousness was overwhelming.

“I never expected a community to do what they did,” Darrell Griffith said. “It seems like when … something goes wrong, everybody is there to help.”

The Griffiths have situated into a rental home just south of Boswell. They are slowly transitioning back into everyday life.

At the time of the fire, Darrell’s wife, Raejeanna, was pregnant with the family’s eighth child. Just a couple of weeks ago, they welcomed her into the world.

“She was a blessing. She came no problems,” Darrell Griffith said. “Luckily, we got in this place and got situated somewhat before she did decide to come.”

Even though the family is blessed to have a home and plenty of stuff to fill it, each day has its ups and downs.

The couple’s 19-year-old son, Dallas, stops by what’s left of their old home daily to grab the mail and check on things.

“On my way over there, I’m thinking, ‘I’m going home,'” Dallas Griffith said. “And I get there, and it’s like, ‘Home’s gone.'”

Despite their loss, the Griffiths are staying optimistic.

Their message to those who pulled together during their darkest days:

“We really appreciate it, and it meant a lot to us. It helped us more than they know,” Raejeanna Griffith said.

The family said they plan on rebuilding another home in Ambia.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...