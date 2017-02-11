Body found in Montgomery County creek

MONTGOMERY CO., Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police are investigating after a body was found in a creek Saturday evening.

Police say around 6:25 p.m., some local kayakers came across a body submerged in the Sugar Creek near County Road 225 West about a quarter of a mile north of Country Club Road.

The body was removed from the water and Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the person.

Police say no foul play is suspected, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The case is still under investigation.

