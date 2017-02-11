Indiana-based cheesemaker’s listeria concern forces recall of Meijer, Sargento brand products

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI/AP) — The threat of listeria in cheese produced by a manufacturer in Middlebury, Indiana, is forcing two companies to recall brands of cheeses.

Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC notified Sargento that it supplied the company with a Longhorn Colby cheese that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported.

The products were packaged at the Sargento plant in Plymouth, Wisconsin, and were distributed nationwide.

The recalled products are 6.84-ounce packages of Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby with sell-by dates of April 12 and May 10, 2017, and 8-ounce packages of Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese with sell-by dates of June 14 and July 12, 2017.

No other Sargento products are affected.

Meijer is also recalling its Meijer brand colby and colby jack cheeses that are sold exclusively through its deli counters. One of Meijer’s suppliers sources cheese from Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC. The supplier notified Meijer of the possible contamination.

The Meijer brand cheeses were sold in Meijer stores from Nov. 10, 2016, to Feb. 9, 2017. No illnesses have been reported to Meijer.

The recalled cheeses would be in plastic deli packaging with printed labels with UPCs 215927xxxxxx or 215938xxxxxx. The last six numbers vary because they are determined by purchased weight.

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, listeria can cause a serious infection called listeriosis. It is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die.

